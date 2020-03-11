The registration deadline for the Jordan Scheer Memorial Children’s Relay For Life at Washington High School has been extended to Monday, March 16.
The relay will take place Friday, April 24, at the WHS track.
Children in third- through sixth-grade from area schools are invited to participate in the event. This year’s theme is Camp Out for a Cure.
Relay chairs Abbie Dewart and Josie Obermark hope by extendeding the deadline it will increase the number of participants for this year’s event.
Dewart explained that on March 2 there were only 320 children registered and in the last week 61 additional people signed up, making a total of 381 participants registered to date.
In 2019, the children’s relay had 500 participants. Both Dewart and Obermark explained that the decrease in participants this year could be due to registration being strictly online.
“In years past, participants could sign up for the event online and by packets sent home with the kids,” Obermark said. “This year we opted out of doing paper registration.”
Both Obermark and Dewart stated that there are no plans to add a paper registration.
Obermark did note that she is pleased with the number of area schools participating this year.
“This year (the relay) has participants from 13 area schools,” Obermark said.
Registration
Participants who have registered after March 2 and register within the next week will not receive a shirt or lanyard, according to Obermark.
To register, visit sites.google.com/site/whschildrensrelay/registration.