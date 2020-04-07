The state of Missouri is in a unique situation with five of the seven statewide offices being held by officials who were not elected to their current office.
Of the five statewide offices up for election in 2020, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is the only officeholder to have been elected.
The other five have either ascended to their seat or were appointed.
Gov. Mike Parson took over the top elected office June 1, 2018, after former governor Eric Greitens resigned.
Parson, who was then serving as lieutenant governor, then appointed former State Sen. Mike Kehoe to serve as lieutenant governor.
In November 2018, Attorney General Josh Hawley won a seat in the U.S. Senate and his office was left vacant.
Parson turned to Eric Schmitt, who was then serving as state treasurer, to fill the post as the state’s top cop.
The vacancy then opened in the treasurer’s office was filled when Parson appointed former State Rep. Scott Fitzpatrick, also a former budget committee chairman.
All five of the statewide officials are Republicans and have filed for election. They all face Democratic challengers in November and a few face primary contests in August.
Governor
Gov. Mike Parson R-Bolivar, will face Raleigh Ritter, Seneca; James W. Neely, Cameron; and Saundra McDowell, Springfield, in the Republican primary.
McDowell was defeated by Democrat Nicole Galloway in her bid for state auditor in 2018.
Galloway, of Columbia, has now filed to run for governor.
She will face Jimmie Matthews, Antoin Johnson and Robin John Daniel Van Quaethem, all of St. Louis, and Eric Morrison, Kansas City, in the Democratic primary.
Libertarian Rik Combs, Lohman, will also seek election to the governor’s office and Jerome Howard Bauer, St. Louis, is running as a Green Party candidate.
Lt. Governor
Incumbent Mike Kehoe, Jefferson City, will face Arnie C. Dienhoff, O’Fallon; Aaron T. Wisdom, Williamsburg and Mike Carter, St. Charles, in the Republican primary.
Democrats Gregory A. Upchurch, St. Charles, and Alissia Canady, Kansas City, will vie for the lieutenant governor seat in the primary.
Bill Slantz, St. Charles will be the Libertarian candidate and Kelley Dragoo, Kansas City, is running for the Green Party.
Secretary of State
Incumbent Jay Ashcroft, Jefferson City, will run unopposed for re-election in the Republican primary.
Democrat Yinka Faleti, St. Louis, is the lone Democrat to file for the office.
Carl Herman Freese, Foristell, is the Libertarian Party candidate; Paul Lehmann is the Green Party candidate; and Paul Venable will run for the Constitution Party.
Attorney General
Incumbent Eric Schmitt, Kirkwood, has filed and will run unopposed in the Republican primary.
On the Democratic side, Rich Finneran and Elad Gross, both of St. Louis, will face each other in the August primary.
Kevin C. Babcock, St. Louis, will be unopposed in the Libertarian party primary.
Treasurer
State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, Cassville, has filed for a full term and will run unopposed in the Republican primary.
Vicki Lorenz Englund, St. Louis, will run for treasurer on the Democratic ticket.
Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff, St. Louis, is the Libertarian Party candidate and Joseph Civettini, St. Louis, will be the Green Party candidate in August.
Election
Missouri lawmakers are term limited to eight years in a specific office.
Filing for the election opened Tuesday, Feb. 25, and closed Tuesday, March 31.
The primary election will be held Tuesday, Aug. 4, and the general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.