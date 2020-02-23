The Missouri Department of Economic Development has awarded Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) tax credits to the Hope Ranch of Missouri worth $350,000.
This means that in March of 2020, Missouri-based businesses and individuals who have business, rental or farm income that make a tax-deductible donation of $100 or more to the Hope Ranch of Missouri may receive state tax credits for 70 percent of the donation amount.
A state tax credit is a reduction of the taxes a person owes to the state of Missouri.
The purpose of the NAP is “to provide assistance to community-based organizations that enables them to implement community or neighborhood projects in the areas of community service, education, crime prevention, job training and physical revitalization.”
The program does this by providing tax credits to nonprofit organizations conducting capital campaigns or that provide services to make their communities a more desirable place to live and work, paving the way for economic development.
Hope Ranch of Missouri was approved for tax credits for its capital campaign to establish a special facility for at-risk children ages 6 to 19 in Stanton.
Hope Ranch plans to offer a safe home environment, effective alternative schooling, comprehensive counseling services, enrichment programming, weekly service learning, opportunities for spiritual growth, and ultimately, hope for a better future.
Dr. Jennifer Hope, board president of the Hope Ranch, said effective, comprehensive services, designed to meet the individual needs of vulnerable youth, are desperately needed to address the lack of residential services for children in the community.
“We will use these tax credits toward our capital campaign for Phase I of the Hope Ranch,” Hope said. “These tax credits will help us to reach the goal of securing funds needed to move forward and break ground in 2020.”
“This program is helping to build stronger communities and bettering the lives of thousands of people,” Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said. “As a department, we help bring more opportunities to more Missourians, and the Neighborhood Assistance Program is one way that we are delivering on that promise.”
The tax credits have a five-year carry forward provision, meaning they may be used up to five years after the initial donation.
For more information, contact Ellen at ellenaubuchon@yahoo.com or call 636-649-9901.