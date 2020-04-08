A St. Louis man is charged with unlawful use of a weapon after threatening another person with a tire iron.
Cameron Hedrick, 31, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a felony, and second-degree property damage, a misdemeanor.
The charges were filed in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court Friday, April 3, after an incident the same day. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 300 block of Crater Boulevard near Pacific for a reported domestic incident. Deputies were told that a man was making threats with a knife.
Deputies from the sheriff’s office and Pacific Police Department responded to the scene. Deputies spoke to the victim and the man with the knife.
The victim told deputies he got into an argument with the man. The victim said the man was intoxicated and not welcome in the home.
The man, identified as Hedrick, allegedly grabbed a knife and demanded entry into the home. Hedrick also allegedly threw a landscaping brick into the home, damaging the siding.
Before law enforcement arrived, the victim said Hedrick retrieved a tire iron and threatened the victim with bodily harm if he did not allow him back inside the residence.
A witness who observed the confrontation supported the victim’s statement. Hedrick was taken into custody and transported to the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility.