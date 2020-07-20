At this time, students, faculty and staff of more than 100 Archdiocese of St. Louis Schools—spanning 11 city/county jurisdictions—intend to return to campus buildings at the beginning of this upcoming school year contingent upon any new information disseminated over the next few weeks.
Schools will only return to campus buildings after executing thorough planning in order to deliver instructional, co-curricular, and faith formation programs within the context of social distancing/health/safety procedures, educational best practices, and mission-fulfillment.
Each individual school will continue to follow the directives and guidelines of its local government and county health department regarding opening/closing of school buildings as well as social distancing, health, and safety procedures and protocols. All schools are developing individualized plans based on location, enrollment numbers, facility size and design, constituents served, and information from local authorities. The administration of each school will communicate specific plans with their school and parish communities.
As school re-opening guidelines from the CDC and local county health departments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic are updated on a regular basis, the Office of Catholic Education and Formation has been closely monitoring the information to ensure all health and safety guidelines are being communicated and addressed for the 2020-2021 school year.
The Archdiocesan Transition Task Force provided guidance on Faith Formation and Community Building, Teaching and Learning, and Operations and Logistics to all schools and religious education programs.
More information about Archdiocese of St. Louis Schools can be found at archstlcatholicschools.org.
St. Louis Catholic Schools Will Open Face to Face
