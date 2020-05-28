A St. Charles County man has been charged with statutory rape after allegedly having sexual relations with a 14-year-old girl.
Donovan P. Walker, 25, has been charged with second-degree statutory rape in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court after being arrested Tuesday, May 26, by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle in the area of Lake Cottage Court and Bridgewater Chase Lane in Villa Ridge. Inside the vehicle, deputies located a “partially nude” male driver.
In the backseat was a “partially nude” female passenger, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies identified the driver as Walker. The passenger was identified as 14 years old.
The sheriff’s office said there was evidence inside the vehicle suggesting the two had engaged in sexual intercourse.
Detectives continued the investigation. The sheriff’s office said the detectives learned the two had met up “numerous times.”
One incident was recorded. During the recording, the sheriff’s office said Walker asked the girl numerous times how old she was and she replied she was 14 years old.
Detectives said the two met on Tinder, a dating app, about a month ago. The two engaged in conversations on his cellphone and on the app Snapchat. Detectives said those conversations “turned explicit” and photographs were exchanged.
Bond was set at $150,000, cash only.
The sheriff’s office said detectives are continuing with the investigation and are asking any minors who communicated with Walker to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The office can be reached at 636-583-2560.