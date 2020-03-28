As if there weren’t enough problems, spring flooding has arrived.
All three of the area’s rivers, the Missouri, Meramec and Bourbeuse, got out of their banks in the past week.
The Missouri River in Washington twice crested above the 20-foot flood stage. The river reached 22.05 feet March 21 at 6:15 a.m. After that, it dropped down to near flood stage before cresting again Tuesday, March 24, at 21.49 feet.
The National Weather Service is predicting the river will hold around 17 feet through the end of the month.
The Missouri River has crested above the 20-foot flood stage three times this year. It reached 22.88 feet Jan. 20.
The Bourbeuse River in Union crested March 21 at 15.29 feet. Flood stage in Union is 15 feet.
After dropping back to near five feet, the river has made another rise, but crested Thursday at 12:45 p.m. at 10.88 feet. It was back to 6.57 feet and dropping Friday at 6 a.m.
Upstream at High Gate, in Phelps County, just south of the Gasconade County line, the river reached 14.46 feet Tuesday at 3:45 p.m., short of the 15-foot action stage and 17-foot flood stage. It dropped rapidly and was at 5.42 feet Friday at 6 a.m.
Sullivan’s gauge on the Meramec River, located on Sappington Bridge Road in Crawford County, reached 13.19 feet March 20. It had another flood crest at 13.68 feet Wednesday, March 25, at 4:15 p.m.
Flood stage there is 11 feet.
The river since has dropped below the nine-foot action stage and is expected to drop slowly through early April.
Near Pacific, the river peaked at 14 feet March 22. Flood stage at the Highway F bridge is 15 feet. The gauge is located near the intersection of the Franklin, St. Louis and Jefferson County lines.
After dropping to under six feet, the river has started to rise again. It peaked at 12.43 feet Friday at 3 a.m. before starting to fall again.