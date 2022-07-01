Asphalt costs are getting so high that Franklin County is considering delaying some work.
The previous high price for asphalt in Missouri was $705 per liquid ton in August 2008, according to figures kept by the Missouri Department of Transportation. At the start of June, they went to $728 a liquid ton.
“Asphalt prices are at a historic high right now in Missouri,” Jim Grutsch, the county’s highway administrator, said Wednesday.
The price equates to at least another dollar per ton of asphalt laid on the ground, Grutsch said.
“A dollar here, a dollar there doesn’t sound like a whole lot, but that’s thousands of additional dollars a day that a road is costing the county,” he said.
That costs the county, as well as cities, 20 percent to 30 percent more for material than it did a year ago, Grutsch said.
“We had anticipated some of that in the budget, but not to this extent,” he said.
The county will review whether it should cut back on some road projects and push them into 2023, Grutsch said. “Maybe take the last road we were going to do this year and push it into next year, because we need an extra 10 percent to cover the cost of the material,” he said. “Labor is fine, we don’t have a problem with the labor, it’s just the cost of the material itself.”
The county had been planning to put 38 miles of surfacing on roads in 2022, Grutsch said, which means up to four miles could be cut back, Grutsch said.
“But we don’t know what particular road that might be,” he said.
The county won’t know for sure if it needs to cut back until bids come in. Another factor could be the July asphalt prices, which are expected to be published next week.
“If the prices come in good, we may be able to hold to where we were, but, ultimately, we may have to cut back,” Grutsch said.
Determining which road project could be delayed would require an evaluation that involves the county commission, Grutsch said. At the May meeting of the Franklin County Transportation Committee, Grutsch said they were already seeing issues because asphalt prices had climbed to $692.50 per liquid ton. Officials from MoDOT and the city of Washington also discussed frustrations with rising costs.