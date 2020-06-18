Charges of domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon have been filed against Lawrence J. Humphries, 64, Robertsville, as a result of an altercation Saturday, June 13.
According to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton, deputies were dispatched to the 4800 block of Old Meramec Terrace Loop in Robertsville where the caller reported her father had discharged a firearm inside their home while intoxicated.
The victims, Humphries’ adult daughter and son-in-law, reported they were involved in an argument with the suspect in the living room of the home. During the argument, Humphries grabbed a shotgun and fired it, striking a closet door behind the couple. The victims then fled from the room.
The male suspect admitted to shooting the gun in the home and admitted to consuming alcohol.
Neither victim was struck during the incident; however, they were treated on scene by EMS for minor injuries caused during their escape.
Humphries was arrested and transported to the detention facility without incident. A warrant was issued on the suspect for domestic assault fourth degree and unlawful use of a weapon. His bond was set at $1,000.