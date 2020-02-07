Tuesday was a big spending day for the Franklin County Commission when it approved several vehicle and equipment purchases totaling just under $640,000.
One of the most significant single purchases was a new body scanner for the county jail inmate intake.
The scanner, which is specifically designed to find anomalies inside the human body, has a price of $122,916 and is accompanied by a handheld tablet costing $4,539.
It was explained the scanner is needed to keep drugs from being brought into the jail when inmates are first processed.
In recent months, there have been several overdoses inside the jail, which were the result of narcotics smuggled into the facility, most likely inside a body cavity.
Inmates are known to swallow contraband to get it inside the jail or place it in the rectum or vagina to smuggle drugs inside.
Body cavity searches must be court-ordered and cannot be performed by deputies. Instead, the inmate must be transported to a hospital for a doctor to perform the procedure.
The Jefferson County jail currently uses an identical scanner and many Franklin County deputies are familiar with its operation.
It was noted the need is so great to stop contraband from entering the jail, the scanner was purchased now and will be installed in the existing jail instead of waiting for the new construction to be complete.
Vehicles
In addition to the body scanner, the commission approved the sheriff’s office purchase of 13 new patrol vehicles.
The 2020 Dodge Durango Pursuit AWD Sport Utility Vehicles have a cost of $30,970 each and will be purchased from Lou Fusz.
Preparation costs for each of the 13 purchased vehicles are $1,095 and 11 of the vehicles will get side spotlights installed at $505 apiece.
The total delivered price for the vehicles is $422,402.
The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office also was approved to purchase two used vehicles from the Missouri Highway Patrol.
According to the commission order, one is a 2017 Dodge Charger for a cost of $17,950 and the other is a 2016 Dodge Charger for a cost of $16,950, for a total cost of $34,900.
The commission also approved the purchase of a new pickup truck for the building department.
A 2020 Chevrolet Silverado Crew Cab 4x2 for a total cost of $30,152 will be purchased from Lou Fusz.
Although not a vehicle per se, the highway department was approved to purchase a new trailer as well. The commission order shows a 16-foot gooseneck trailer will be purchased from Felling Trailers Inc. for a total cost of $54,335.
Until the trailer is manufactured and delivered in about two months, the highway department will be renting a similar trailer.