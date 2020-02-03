The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received 50,693 calls for service in 2019, which was an increase of 8,385 over the previous year.
Of those calls, 12,411 actually resulted in a report being generated. That number is more in line with 2018 total reports of 12,267.
Overall bookings were up by just over 40 to 5,044 in 2019, but the average inmate population at the jail was 156, down from 167 in 2018.
Sheriff Steve Pelton said the numbers speak for themselves and his deputies are working hard.
The sheriff credits full staffing, the implementation of the K-9 program and the assistance of multiple neighborhood watch groups throughout the county with the crime reductions in several categories.
Increases
Major crimes in three categories increased in 2019, including rapes, which increased from 16 in 2018 to 23 in 2019; armed criminal actions, which increased to nine from five the previous year; and eight robberies were reported, an increase from five in 2018.
There were 88 driving while intoxicated arrests made in 2019, an increase of 15 over the 2018 total of 73.
Franklin County deputies assisted other agencies 395 times in 2019, which was a slight increase over the 389 assists in 2018.
Civil service duties of deputies, including issuing of summonses, saw a dramatic increase in 2019 with 6,907. An increase of 226 over the 6,681 in 2018.
Decreases
Despite the major increase in calls for services and increases in some areas, crimes in six other categories were down in Franklin County for 2019.
The most significant decrease was in the burglary category.
In all, deputies investigated 251 burglaries in 2019, which was a decrease of 75 from the 567 cases in 2018.
• There was one murder reported in 2019, down from four homicides in 2018.
• The total number of assaults was 530, a decrease of 37 from the 567 total in 2018.
• There were 735 stealing cases reported in 2019, which was a decrease of 19 from the 754 total in 2018.
• Cases involving property damage dropped from 374 in 2018 to 340 in 2019. A decrease of 34.
• Although still a decrease, stolen vehicle cases totaled 151 in 2019, down just two from the 153 in 2018.
Another key area which showed a significant decrease was calls to deal with suicidal subjects.
In 2019 deputies responded to 285 suicidal subject calls, which were down by 32 from the 317 total in 2018.
Although the total of suicidal subject responses were down, deputies did respond to 13 suicide calls in 2019, which was the same as the year before.
In 2019, five arson cases were investigated — the same number as 2018.
Concealed Carry
Although a permit is no longer needed to carry a concealed weapon in the state of Missouri, the sheriff’s office issued 834 renewals in 2019, which was a large increase over the 170 permit renewals issued in 2018.
There were 217 new concealed carry permits issued in 2019, which was down from the 233 new permits issued in 2018.