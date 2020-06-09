St. Francis Borgia Regional High School will begin a national search for a new school president after the Rev. Mike Boehm announced over the weekend that he is leaving to become pastor of St. Francis Borgia Parish.
In a letter to school families, Father Mike said it’s a bittersweet move, but he’s excited to be staying in Washington. He also said he will remain as chaplain for Borgia High.
“Archbishop Robert Carlson has given me the new appointment of pastor of St. Francis Borgia Parish effective July 28, 2020,” he stated in the letter.
Father Mike said he had several discussions with Archbishop Carlson about his current assignment.
“The Archbishop is very supportive of me in this position, and while I love serving as president of Borgia (high school), we both realized that this would not be a long-term assignment due to the number of priests available to serve as pastors in the Archdiocese,” he said. “This was a hard decision, but we have to be realistic about the current situation in the Archdiocese and address it as best we can.”
This past year was Father Mike’s first as Borgia president. He stepped in after Father Kevin Schmittgens was appointed pastor at Holy Redeemer Parish in Webster Groves.
Father Mike previously served as pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Washington and as assistant pastor at St. Francis Borgia Parish, among other assignments.
Father Mike will replace Father Joe Wormek at Borgia, who announced during the weekend Masses that he will serve as a senior associate pastor at All Saints Church in St. Peters, Mo.
“I am not retiring, but I did ask the Archbishop for lesser responsibilities,” said Father Joe, noting it’s the same role he had when he first came to Borgia parish in 2013. However, after Father Brian Hecktor left for a medical leave he was named interim pastor and then pastor.
“I came as a senior associate and that’s what I’m going back to,” he said.
Father Joe said he will miss parishioners, who he described as the “most generous and thoughtful” he’s ever experienced.
Interim President
Father Mike also announced that Bernard Naumann has been appointed by the Archdiocese as interim president of Borgia High for the 2020-21 school year.
“I will do everything I can to support him in this role,” he said.
Naumann has served in various roles in secondary education. Most recently, he retired from his role as director of mission advancement, Columbia Catholic Project, and president of Tolton Catholic High School, which is in the Diocese of Jefferson City.
His previous roles include president of Duchesne High School and principal of St. Dominic High School. He holds bachelor’s degrees in political science and business, master’s degrees in curriculum and instruction, and educational leadership and administration, as well as an MBA.
A national search for a permanent president will get underway this fall by the Archdiocese of St. Louis in conjunction with members of the Borgia community.
“Borgia deserves a president who can serve for a long time and lead this school into the future,” Father Mike said. “I expressed my thanks to Archbishop Carlson for entrusting me with the position of president for this past year. I have been blessed by all of you in my ministry.”
Father Mike added he feels fortunate to have gotten to know and interact with all the “fine faculty, staff, parents, students, alumni and members of the Borgia family.
“They have made a huge impact on my life and I can say that my time at Borgia has been an incredible gift to me,” he said. “I am extremely grateful that I am going to be able to stay connected to the Borgia family as a local pastor and as chaplain for the school for, I hope, many years to come.”