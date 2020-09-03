COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Senators spent hours Wednesday debating a proposal by Sen. Bob Onder to give the state attorney general the ability to prosecute homicides in St. Louis.
In Missouri, the attorney general currently has limited power to intervene in local criminal cases unless prosecutors ask for help.
Parson added the proposal on St. Louis crime to his legislative wishlist midway through the special session. It was widely seen as a rebuke of the city’s first Black Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, who supports greater police accountability and using diversion programs instead of incarceration.
The Democrat has angered top Republican officials, including President Donald Trump. She most recently came under fire for filing criminal charges against a white couple, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, with felony unlawful use of a weapon after they pointed guns at racial inequality protesters marching past their home.
Onder, the suburban St. Louis Republican who on Wednesday pitched giving the attorney general more power in St. Louis, criticized Gardner as “soft on prosecuting murders”and has called her incompetent. Last month he floated the idea of giving the governor the authority to oust prosecutors for reasons including incompetence.
“She’s wasting money prosecuting a middle-aged couple,” Onder said during a Wednesday Senate debate. “She is spending time bringing these political prosecutions rather than doing her job of prosecuting murders.”
Gardner won the Democratic primary for her office in August with about 61% of the vote, which St. Louis Democratic Sen. Jamilah Nasheed called a “mandate.” Gardner will likely win the general election in November in the overwhelmingly Democratic city.
“And here you are tying to strip away her power simply because she’s a Black woman that’s standing up for criminal justice reform,” Nasheed said to Onder during debate on the Senate floor.
“I don’t care whether she’s Black, brown or purple,” Onder responded, arguing that Gardner has a poor record prosecuting crime.
A similar bill never received a committee hearing in the state House, which is a strong signal that there’s little appetite in that chamber to pass the law.