School districts have struggled with finding substitute teachers for years and the coronavirus has exacerbated the situation.
Washington, Union and St. Clair school district officials are reporting a shortage of substitute teachers at the start of an already daunting school year given the pandemic. Low pay has always been a problem in attracting substitute teachers and now the coronavirus has many potential substitutes, especially retired educators, declining the job, citing the high health risk.
In response to the shortage, the Missouri Board of Education has temporarily relaxed requirements to make it easier for people to qualify for substitute positions in public school districts.
Dr. Rachael Franssen, assistant superintendent for the School District of Washington, told the board of education Wednesday night that the district had 186 teachers on its active substitute list at the start of the last school year and is starting this school year with 92 substitutes, with another 10 potential substitute teachers at various stages of the hiring process.
She said the need for long-term substitutes has increased this year and the shortage is a concern.
“Currently there are 13 long-term substitute needs, five of which require 60 days or more,” Franssen said. “Some are due to the health conditions people deal with or surgeries that were postponed and are taking place now.”
The district also has fewer retired teachers working as substitutes. Last year, the district had 34 retired teachers on its active substitute list and this year there are only 19, she said.
Franssen said the district has fallen behind in its compensation of substitute teachers. She said while the district is “highly” competitive with its long-term substitute rate at $203 per day, it is behind on its daily rate, which stands at $95.
John Freitag, president of the school board, suggested an increase in pay for the district’s substitute daily rate. The board gave approval for Franssen to address the finance committee on a rate increase.
St. Clair R-XIII School District Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse told The Missourian his district “is in dire need of substitute teachers.”
Kruse said many of the district’s substitute teachers from previous years are retired teachers, and have decided they will not substitute teach this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
Kruse reported the district is currently using two to three substitutes for teachers with long-term absences.
The St. Clair School District currently pays $110 per day for substitutes who do not hold regular teaching certificates and $120 for those who do.
Dr. Justin Tarte, executive director of human resources for the Union R-XI School District, said it has 40 substitute teachers currently, which is 50 percent less than what the district normally has.
The district’s rate is $95 per day and increases to $105 if the substitute teacher is working a long-term substitute position. If the substitute has a teaching certificate and is filling a long-term position, the rate is $203 per day.
Previously, eligible substitute teachers in the state of Missouri needed 60 hours of college credit. Under the emergency rule enacted by the Missouri Board of Education last week, high school graduates who complete the state’s 20-hour online professional training also will qualify.