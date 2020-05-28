On Tuesday, June 2, voters will choose among multiple candidates seeking seats on school boards across Franklin County.
The following races are listed in the order provided by the Franklin County clerk’s office.
Franklin County R-II
Five people are vying for three seats on the Franklin County R-II School Board serving the New Haven area.
Voters will choose between Kelly Lynn Theiss, Douglas Gerdes, Kurt Koch, Donna M. Meyer and Jenise (Jenny) Southerland to serve a three-year term on the school board in that community.
Meramec Valley R-III
Four people have filed for three seats on the Meramec Valley R-III School Board.
Matt Trower, Dianna Meyer, Sean D. Brinker and Roger E. Wiersma are hopefuls for a three-year term on one of the county’s largest school districts serving the city of Pacific and other smaller communities.
Union R-XI
The same scenario is playing out for the Union R-XI Board of Education as four people have filed to run for three seats.
Voters will choose from Virgil L. Weideman, Amy Katherine Hall, Richard Andrew Morrow and Aaron P. Bockhorst
St. Clair R-XIII
Three incumbents, Brian Hinson, Russell King and David A. Berkel, will run unopposed for three-year terms on the R-XIII board in April.
St. Clair R-XIII School District residents will decide a $12,750,000 no tax increase bond referendum on the June 2 municipal ballot.
The proposition will be decided by a four-sevenths majority.
Proposition STC Safe and Secure
Shall the Board of Education of the St. Clair R-XIII School District, Missouri, without an estimated increase in the current debt service property tax levy, borrow money in the amount of Twelve Million Seven Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($12,750,000) for the purpose of providing funds for the betterment of school facilities including, without limitation: to add safety and security enhancements at each District building; to construct, furnish, and equip a performing arts auditorium; to remove existing modular classrooms; to build and repair driveways and parking lots; to renovate and equip existing building spaces; to repair roofs; to upgrade heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems; to rebuild the athletic track and complete other related improvements such as replacing the athletic complex grandstand; to the extent funds are available, prepay the existing lease financing; and issue bonds for the payment thereof?
If this proposition is approved, the adjusted debt service levy of the school district is estimated to remain unchanged at $0.6200 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation of real and personal property.
Lonedell R-14
Lonedell residents will fill three school board seats from a pool of four candidates.
They will choose from Brad Rucker, Jamie Dunn, Justin Bailey and Michael Guehne to serve three-year terms.
The school district is also asking voters to increase its debt by borrowing money for facility upgrades.
This issue will also be decided by a four-sevenths majority.
Proposition R-14
Shall the Board of Education of the Lonedell R-XIV School District, Missouri, without an estimated increase in the current debt service property tax levy, borrow money in the amount of One Million Two Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($1,250,000) for the purpose of providing funds for the betterment of school facilities including, without limitation: to remove existing water boiler; to complete energy efficient heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) improvements; to replace windows to improve energy efficiency for students and staff; to the extent funds are available, complete safety and security upgrades, and complete other repairs and improvements to the existing facilities of the District; and issue bonds for the payment thereof?
If this proposition is approved, the adjusted debt service levy of the school district is estimated to remain unchanged at $0.4205 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation of real and personal property.
Spring Bluff R-XV
There is a crowded field of candidates for the Spring Bluff School Board with five candidates vying for three seats.
Voters will choose between Kurtis Reed, Jill Wagner, Bradley Newman, Melissa Herron, and David Schatz to serve three-year terms.
Strain-Japan R-XVI
Only one candidate, Caren M. Vogt, has filed for the three-year school board term although three spots are open.
There is also a vacancy for a one-year term on the board which had no candidates file to fill it.
New Haven No. 138
Four people, Lauren Zobrist, Dan Olson, Chad Wray and Tim Schuck, have filed to fill three seats on the New Haven School Board.
The term would be for three years.
Voters will also be asked to allow the district to borrow money for roofing and other repairs to school buildings. A four-sevenths majority is needed to pass.
Proposition I
Shall the Board of Education of the New Haven School District, Missouri, without an estimated increase in the current debt service property tax levy, borrow money in the amount of One Million Three Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($1,350,000) for the purpose of providing funds to replace roofing at the High School/Middle School campus; to make safety and security upgrades; to install additional parking and repair driveways; to complete gymnasium improvements; to the extent funds are available, prepay existing lease obligations and complete other repairs and improvements to the existing facilities of the District; and issue general obligation bonds for the payment thereof?
If this proposition is approved, the adjusted debt service levy of the School District is estimated to remain unchanged at $0.7500 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation of real and personal property.
Washington
Four candidates, Scott A. Byrne, Robert (Bob) Oreskovic, Susan Thatcher and Daniel (Dan) Leslie, have filed for three open seats on the Washington School Board. The terms are for three years.
Richwoods R-VII
Five people, Michael Mester, Gary Boyer, James Vandivort, Joel Renfro and Jessica Portugal, will vie for three-year terms on the Richwoods School Board.
Crawford County R-1
Although located in another county, some residents in Franklin County live within the Crawford County R-1 School District.
Those few residents will choose between Stephen R. Waldron, Suzanne Louderman and Sean Kaysinger to fill three seats on the board for three-year terms.
They will also select either Andrew Ryan Graddy or Paul Louis Sappington Jr. for a one-year term on the school board.
Voters in that area will also be asked to allow the district to issue bonds for renovations.
The question will require a four-sevenths majority to pass.
Question
Shall Crawford County R-1 School District issue its general obligation bonds in the amount of $2,300,000 for the purpose of improving, repairing, renovating, and furnishing aging school facilities, including constructing a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics)/Agricultural Education building along with safety and security improvements at District facilities?
If this question is approved, the District’s debt service property tax levy is estimated to remain unchanged at $0.9350 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation of real and personal property.
Gasconade County R-11
A handful of Franklin County residents will select from six candidates to fill three seats on the Gasconade County R-11 School Board.
Their choices are Glenn S. Ely, Nona Miller, Jean Baker, Kara Meyer, Dennis Frahm and Jason Crowe to serve a three-year term on that board.
St. Louis
Community College
Some county residents will also be asked to choose between Mary E. Luebke and Patrick J. McKelvey to serve a six-year term in subdistrict 4 on the St. Louis Community College Board.