Scenic Regional Library closed its New Haven branch Thursday, Oct. 28, at 4 p.m., due to staff illnesses.
"This closure is not due to a COVID-19 quarantine or positive test," Steven Champbell, director of Scenic Regional said in a press release.
The library has experienced multiple staff members at the branch who are sick Campbell said.
"The library does not want employees at work with cold or flu symptoms due to COVID-19 precautions," Campbell said.
He added normally the library would send staff from other locations or administration to provide coverage ,but due to other COVID-19 quarantines and illnesses around the system, Scenic Regional is unable to provide such coverage to its New Haven branch.
"The library hopes to reopen the branch within the next few days," Campbell said.