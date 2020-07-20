Scenic Regional Library has closed three of its locations due to COVID-19.
According to a press release from Steve Campbell, director of Scenic Regional Library, the closure of the Sullivan, Hermann and New Haven branch come after two employees were ordered by their physicians to be tested for the coronavirus.
“The employees are both exhibiting coronavirus-like symptoms,” Campbell said. “The branches will remain closed while the employees’ test are pending.”
Campbell did note in his release the county health department did not mandate that the library close the branches.
“The library is closing the branches as a precaution due to its employees working in close proximity with each other, as well as directly with the public,” Campbell said.