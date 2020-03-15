To prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), Scenic Regional Library is altering how it operates.
Director Steve Campbell said Thursday night all branches will suspend outreach, programming, events and public meeting room use effective Saturday, March 14.
The goal is to resume programming and outreach Wednesday, April 1, pending further evaluation of the situation.
The library said St. Louis Public Library, St. Louis County Library and St. Charles City-County Library, and several other libraries across the state, announced similar actions on March 12.
Scenic Regional branches will remain open during this time period. The public will still have access to books, audiovisual materials, public computers, wireless internet and other materials.
Approximately half of the public computers at the branches will be shut down to provide additional space between people using the computers. The goal is to provide “social distancing.”
The library also will begin heightened cleaning procedures, including wiping down returned materials, computer keyboards and mice, toys in the children’s areas, and counters at the service desks, regularly with disinfectant wipes.
Library staff has been instructed to stay home if they have a fever or other flu-like symptoms.
The library also has posted signage asking patrons who have a fever or other flu-like symptoms within the past 48 hours not to visit the library.
During the reduction of services, Scenic Regional Library’s bookmobile service; branch outreach to preschools, elementary schools and day cares; adult outreach to nursing homes, assisted living centers, and senior citizen centers; story times; children’s programs; and adult programs will be canceled.
The library’s books-by-mail service to homebound individuals also will be suspended.
The library said groups which have reserved the library’s meeting rooms and individuals who have registered for programs are being contacted to notify them of the cancellations.
The library will not be accepting book donations during this time.