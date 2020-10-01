Sister Marie Paul Lockerd, a retired physician, is anxious to get the clinic she oversees as medical director rolling — and she means that literally.
Lockerd, a member of the Religious Sisters of Mercy order, is part of a team of retired and volunteer medical professionals with the Rural Parish Clinic, who staff a specially designed 40-foot RV that has two exam rooms that comes to St. Clare Parish Center in St. Clair every Thursday to provide free medical treatment to individuals who live in households more than 200 percent below the federal poverty level and are uninsured.
“The poor don’t have a primary care physician, they use the emergency room as their primary care doctor. Then once they leave the emergency room they have these medical bills that trail them for a long time,” Lockerd said. The clinic temporarily suspended operation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Many times, the poor do not understand the importance of well-being visits and preventive care,” Lockerd said. “They often wait until they are so sick that they are on death’s door before they go to the hospital for treatment. It is our goal to catch them before they get so sick and to help them stay healthy.”
The clinic provides a variety of health screenings and services, including care for cold, flu, infections and minor injuries.
The clinic also offers preventive care, such as annual physicals for women and men, and screenings and treatments for chronic diseases such as thyroid disease, arthritis, diabetes and cardiac-related illnesses. In addition, the clinic offers gynecology screenings, pregnancy testing and dermatology services. Visits with a primary care physician can include a free echocardiogram for heart-related illnesses, screening point-of-care ultrasounds and limited free medications, including diabetes testing and other supplies. The free blood testing and other laboratory samples, which are taken on-site, are tested through an agreement with LabCorp.
The most common afflictions the Rural Parish Clinic medical team sees are individuals living with untreated diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and low lung function.
“Eighty percent of the people we see are smokers so pulmonary screenings and testing are very important because many of them have low pulmonary functions,” said Tom Johans, a retired Mercy anesthesiologist with the clinic who helps oversee the laboratory and offers acupuncture services.
Medicaid- and Medicare-insured individuals are not eligible to be seen at the clinic, according to Patrick Bira, who serves as the clinic’s executive director.
“It is not that we believe those on Medicaid or Medicare wouldn’t benefit from our services, but we want to make ourselves available to treat the people who need us the most,” Bira said.
According to officials with Mercy Hospital Washington, 8.2 percent of Franklin County residents were uninsured in 2017, which is the most recent year such data is available. That same year, the uninsured rate in all of Missouri was 10.43 percent, and 10.5 percent nationally.
Since opening its doors in April 2019, the clinic has offered more than 300 appointments in both St. Clair and its Washington County location, which is the Saint Joachim’s campus near Old Mines, over 60 clinic days.
Bira said he anticipates the number of patients receiving medical treatment at the clinic will grow as word continues to spread.
While walk-ins are welcome, Bira recommends potential patients call 888-870-9610 to schedule an appointment. The clinic is in St. Clair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. if appointments are made. If no appointments are made then the clinic does not make the trek to Franklin County.
While in St. Clair, the clinic also partners with the Jefferson-Franklin Community Action Corp., of Hillsboro, to provide up to two counselors on-site who can help connect those in need with social services and counseling.
Bira and Lockerd said services are open to any person, regardless of religious affiliation.
“That is probably the biggest misconception — that we only treat Catholics. That is not the case at all. The archdiocese decided that it was important to invest our Catholic charity dollars back into these rural parts of the archdiocese and literally give away free health care. So that is what we are doing — giving away free health care without ever asking if someone is Catholic,” Lockerd said.
Officials with the Rural Parish Clinic said the mobile clinic saves traditional health systems and taxpayers money.
“The services we offer would normally cost our patients between $200 to $500 for an office visit and $200 for the laboratory work at a minimum. These bills would likely go unpaid if billed and eventually be written off by the hospital using tax dollars, which drives up the cost of health care for people like you and I,” said Lockerd, who added that she knows these services are desperately needed in Franklin County.
National studies have shown each visit to a mobile clinic saves on average $200 due to avoided emergency room visits, and $1,600 due to long-term impact of preventive services.
Of those seen at the clinic in Franklin County, 90 percent are below the 100 percent federal poverty level; 75 percent are unemployed; 26 percent suffer from food insecurity; and 4 percent self-identify as homeless.
“That’s our challenge, because I don’t think people grasp that what we are offering to them is free,” said Lockerd, who added that the expense of the clinic is largely underwritten by the local archdiocese.
Dr. Mary Vatterott Hastings, a semi-retired family medicine physician with the clinic, agreed, saying many of the patients that she sees often are surprised when they realize the medical services provided at the clinic.
“Oftentimes, the patients we see here are marginalized by society. They may have a history of substance abuse. They may have a history of being entangled with law enforcement. They may feel like they would be judged or are afraid of going into a traditional hospital, but we are hoping they don’t feel that way coming here,” Vatterott Hastings said.
The clinic has a 27 percent “no show rate,” which officials say is expected as many of the patients come without private transportation and have to rely on the generosity of friends and neighbors to get them to the clinic. Around 22 percent of screened patients said they had trouble finding transportation. The ministry can also provide gas vouchers.
While the roots of the Rural Parish Clinic are deeply intertwined with the Catholic Church, Lockerd and Bira said volunteers are needed. Volunteers can serve as drivers, doctors, nurses, people to welcome clients and people to pray for the success of the clinic.
Lockerd said, “We can always use more prayer.”