A boat driven by a Pacific man collided with two vessels on the Meramec River downstream from the Miramagoua boat ramp Sunday, July 12, at 2:15 p.m. The collision resulted in one child being airlifted to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries, and two others transported to Missouri Baptist Sullivan by ambulance with moderate and minor injuries.
A fourth juvenile also suffering minor injuries, was treated at the scene by EMS.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol preliminary report, Codey W. McNamee Williams, 25, failed to maintain control of a 1986 Monarch 1652 by leaving the steering wheel unattended and standing in the back of the vessel.
The boat veered to the right striking a Perception canoe occupied by a male juvenile age 11, Chesterfield, and a Star raft occupied by two male juveniles, ages 7 and 12, Ballwin. A 9-year-old passenger of the boat from Ballwin was airlifted with serious injuries, but McNamee Williams was unharmed.
Everyone involved in the accident were wearing safety devices.