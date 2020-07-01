About 35 people turned out Saturday, June 27, to honor law enforcement officials during a rally at Highways 47 and 100.
The Support Our Local Law Enforcement rally, held from 1 to 3 p.m., was the first of its kind in the area this year.
Supporters held signs that read “We Love Our LEO,” “Support Our Police,” “Defend the Police” and “We Back the Blue.”
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton and Washington Police Chief Edward Menefee were among the law enforcement officials who participated in the rally.
Franklin County Sheriff Deputy John Paul and his significant other, Emily Brothers, organized the event.
“After having a conversation with friends about what is going on with the pulse of the nation, someone mentioned a rally should be held, instead of a protest, to show support for law enforcement,” Paul said.
An officer for 20 years, Paul said the negativity demonstrated toward law enforcement has the ability to bring down an officer’s spirit. The response to the rally was encouraging, he said.
Larry “Cowboy” Proemsey, owner of SCE Inc., provided a crane, which was used to hang a banner reading, “We Support Our Law Enforcement,” with the American flag above it.
“I think it’s a good thing,” Proemsey said of the rally. “It shows there is a silent majority of people who support the effort the police department plays in keeping citizens safe.”
Pelton said it was great to see the community come together to support not just law enforcement, but all first responders. “We are blessed to live in a community where people support law enforcement. It is humbling. There are a lot of great police officers who put their lives on the line every day to defend citizens, and those men and women deserve to see a rally like this.”
Menefee said the officers were ecstatic about the rally. “ It helps them feel proud of themselves and the community, and we appreciate it.”