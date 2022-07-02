State Rep. John Simmons, R-Washington, took part in a large signing ceremony Wednesday for the voting bill he’d sponsored.
Gov. Mike Parson signed House Bill 1878, which started as Simmons’ bill to require that voters have photo ID to cast a regular ballot in Missouri, at the governor’s office in the state Capitol in Jefferson City.
Other provisions, including adding two weeks of no-excuse absentee voting before an election, allowing the Secretary of State to audit voter rolls and mandating paper ballots, were added later in the process.
“It was such an honor to be there,” Simmons told The Missourian Thursday. “I’d never been in there before. The officialness of it and the seriousness of what we accomplished was really palpable. The governor had some nice comments about the details of the bill.”
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft praised Simmons in a statement about the bill signing.
“Missouri voters are passionate about their right to vote. This bill makes Missouri elections safer and more transparent, which instills confidence and trust,” said Ashcroft. “I would like to thank Governor Parson, Senator (Sandy) Crawford, Representative Simmons and the general assembly for their work.”
Simmons said he has been working on election issues since he joined the chamber in 2019. Due to a court challenge, Simmons waited until after the Missouri Supreme Court’s January 2020 ruling that allowed Missourians to vote using non-photo IDs, such as current utility bills and bank statements, to file his photo ID legislation.
The 2020 ruling struck down part of legislation created after a 2016 constitutional amendment passed with 63 percent of the vote.
“That provision, the photo ID, took center stage, in response to their ruling, which was a very narrow ruling,” Simmons said. “When you look at election laws, even prior to the 2020 election, I think every state, if you really scrutinize, there always has to be, I think, some tightening.”
Clerks and voting officials in Franklin County and elsewhere in the state do a good job, Simmons said. “However, we want to make sure that there’s a system in place, so that if we did have someone that’s not doing their due diligence, that the system itself will protect enfranchisement,” he said.
The bill also bans private donations to election authorities, such as so-called “Zuckerbucks,” with exceptions for personal protective equipment, water or food for election workers. According to PolitiFact, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, donated $350 million in grants to 2,000 jurisdictions, including $500,000 to Boone County, in 2020.
The grant money allowed Boone County to buy necessary cleaning and safety supplies, inform voters about changes to the election process and hire temporary staff to serve voters, Boone County Clerk Brianna L. Lennon told PolitiFact.
The bill also bans the use of ballot drop boxes, abolishes Missouri’s presidential primary, leaving parties to instead hold caucuses or conventions, and it allows voters to register by political party starting in 2023, according to the Associated Press.
Simmons said he expects the bill to avoid the fate in court of previously passed elections laws.
Along with the overturning of the 2016 voter ID provisions being struck down, a bill passed in 2006 was ruled unconstitutional by the state Supreme Court.
Simmons said the 2020 court ruling struck down language in a requirement for a sworn statement from people who do not provide a photo ID.
But, he said, the court found legal the requirements for photo ID itself or the ability for people without a government-issued photo ID to cast provisional ballots, which would be counted if they return later that day with a photo ID or if election officials verify their signatures, which is also in the newly-signed bill.
Lawmakers eliminated the sworn affidavit entirely from the 2022 bill. Simmons expects the law to be challenged, but expects it to be upheld by the courts.
“Rather than trying to rewrite an affidavit like other states have, and having that approved, we just chose to take that out and leave in what the Supreme Court allowed in their ruling,” Simmons said.
The bill takes effect Aug. 28, in time for the Nov. 8 election.
During legislative debate, Democrats denounced the photo ID requirement as erecting a barrier that they said could disproportionately affect minority voters, according to AP. Some Black lawmakers called it “egregious” and “shameful.”
“What you’re trying to do is take us back to Jim Crow,” Democratic Rep. LaKeySha Bosley said during debate last month.
Ashcroft rejected assertions that the photo ID mandate harms minority voters.
“It seems pretty racist to me to say that the color of skin determines whether or not someone knows how to get an ID,” Ashcroft said Wednesday.
Seventeen states besides Missouri had voter photo identification laws in effect, as of this spring, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures Nineteen 19 states had identification laws that accepted proof other than photos, AP reported.
Simmons said the bill was a collaborative effort. “I’m just very proud to be the one that brought it to fruition,” he said.