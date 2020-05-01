The Missourian and the Community Literacy Foundation launched the community reading challenge, “One More Page,” in March.
Two months into the project, readers from 16 area towns have logged 142,571 pages (see ad on page 3A).
The goal is for readers in the local towns served by The Missourian to log the number of pages they read to reach a combined community goal of at least 1 million pages by the end of 2020. Those pages can be newspapers, books and magazines.
A progress update in this weekend’s issue shares the breakdown of the more than 300 entries by age. Readers 19 and under lead the reading. Readers also may identify an organization.
Ten schools were represented in the reading with Our Lady of Lourdes in Washington logging a significant lead, followed by Clark-Vitt, Campbellton, New Haven and Washington Middle School rounding out the top five.
Fiction is the most popular genre overall, but The Missourian newspaper is the top read, followed by the Bible and books in the Harry Potter series.
Readers can log the pages they read in several places, including online at emissourian.com, communityliteracyfoundation.org and neighborhoodreads.com.
Readers who keep a paper reading log should include their first name, age, town and, if they want, what they read, when submitting by mail to the Community Literacy Foundation, 401 Lafayette St., Washington, MO 63090.
Clubs, churches, businesses all are invited to tag themselves in individual reporting.
Anyone with questions on the One More Page community reading challenge can reach out to Dawn Kitchell at kitchelld@emissourian.com or 636-390-9673.
The next page progress update will be published in the June 6-7 issue of The Missourian.