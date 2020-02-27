Eight county offices will be contested in 2020 and after the first day of filing, races have already formed.
The offices of sheriff and two county commissioners top the 2020 contests. The independent offices of auditor, assessor, treasurer, public administrator and municipal judge also will be decided this year.
Filing for these offices began Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 8 a.m. in the county clerk’s office in Union and will be open until March 31.
On the first day of filing, candidates were given a random number that determined the placement of their names on the ballots.
Candidates filing after Feb. 25 will be placed on the ballot in the order they file.
Primaries for both parties will be held Aug. 4.
The following is a list of candidates who had filed for office as of press time Tuesday.
Sheriff
The position of the top law enforcement office in the county is again up for election in 2020, and currently incumbent Steven Pelton, a Republican, is the only candidate to have filed.
Second District
Two of the three seats on the county commission will be up for re-election, and it is shaping up to be a three-way Republican primary race.
As of press time Tuesday, incumbent Dave Hinson, St. Clair; Russell Rost, Union; and Darren Walker, Sullivan, have filed for the office of Second District commissioner.
First District
Incumbent First District Commissioner Todd Boland, Republican, has filed for his first county election bid after being appointed to his seat in August 2018
Auditor
Longtime county auditor Tammy Vemmer retired effective midnight Feb. 3 with just under three years left on her four-year term.
Angela Gibson was appointed as interim auditor by the Franklin County Commission and filed for election on Tuesday.
She will face St. Clair businesswoman Jaime Keen in the Republican primary in August.
Assessor
Assessor Tom Copeland is retiring in 2020 and Dawn (Copeland) Mentz, Leslie, has filed to run for the position in the Republican primary.
Public Administrator
Incumbent Public Administrator Mary Jo Straatmann, a Democrat, has filed for re-election
Treasurer
Incumbent treasurer Republican Debbie Aholt has filed for re-election.
Municipal Judge
A. David Arand, who was appointed to the seat in January, has filed for election as municipal judge in the Republican primary.
He will face Ben Hotz, Washington.
On the Democratic side, Bill Stahlmuth, Labadie, has filed for the office of municipal judge.
Salaries
Currently, the county municipal judge’s annual salary is $26,360, but will drop to $15,000 per year in 2021 when the new term begins.
The sheriff’s annual salary is $81,186 and is set by the state of Missouri.
The county commissioner positions earn an annual salary of $72,046.
All other county elected offices up for election earn an annual salary of $74,189.
Election
Primaries for both parties will be held Aug. 4 and, according to the Missouri Ethics Commission (MEC), several county and state officeholders have established campaign committees and most already have some funds in their campaign accounts.
In Republican-dominated Franklin County, most county and even state races are decided in the party primary, when members of the same party go head to head and very seldom go on to face opposition in the November general election.