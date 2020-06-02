A group of protestors has begun gathering around the Old Franklin County Courthouse in downtown Union. 

A Facebook group discussing the event called for a peaceful protest "wanting to make a stand for the injustices of a failing system."

Protests have sprung up nationwide following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn. A police officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged by the Hennepin County prosecutor with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. 

Chauvin was fired after the death of Floyd. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates. 