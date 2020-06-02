A group of protestors has begun gathering around the Old Franklin County Courthouse in downtown Union.
A Facebook group discussing the event called for a peaceful protest "wanting to make a stand for the injustices of a failing system."
Protests have sprung up nationwide following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn. A police officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged by the Hennepin County prosecutor with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Chauvin was fired after the death of Floyd.
