The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office budget for 2020 is nearly $2 million.
The budgets for all county offices recently were approved by the Franklin County Commission. The prosecuting attorney’s budget is up from years past.
According to the budget report, the office is estimated to spend $1,968,230 in 2020. The office was estimated to spend $1,724,704 in 2019. It spent $1,710,673 in 2018.
The budget has increases in all major categories.
The largest share of the budget is directed toward personnel services. The office is slated to spend a total of $1,775,951 — an increase of the estimated $1,612,057 spent in 2019.
The office spent $1,580,722 in 2018.
For total services, the budget is increasing from $87,796 in 2019 to $100,661 in 2020. The change comes from an additional $5,000 allocated for training and more money allocated for contractual services.
In the total supplies and other categories, the budget is jumping from $24,851 in 2019 to $47,118 in 2020. The biggest line item change is for uncapitalized equipment.
The office is expected to spend $19,013 on equipment in 2020 as opposed to spending just $2,400 in 2019.
The other major change is in the capital projects portion of the budget. The office is scheduled to purchase a new vehicle for $44,500. No more money for vehicles had been allocated in the last two years.
2019 Highlights
According to the prosecuting attorney’s office, a total of 1,521 felony cases and 4,341 misdemeanor cases in 2019 were handled. It is the third straight year the office has handled more than 1,000 felony cases.
The office also provided service to 2,140 victims in 2019, up from 1,800 the prior year.
Additionally, the office was awarded the STOP Violence Against Women grant for the 16th year. The grant allows the office to “enhance” its ability to prosecute domestic violence cases, according to the 2020 budget.
The office also noted the implementation of its 23rd grand jury in 2019 as a highlight.
Also in 2019, the office continued and expanded the county’s drug court. According to the budget, the program helps people maintain a drug-free life and saves the state money on incarceration fees.
Drug court graduates six to 10 people during their graduations. Four graduations are held each year.
The office also said it helped save money on incarceration fees by continuing the county’s DWI court for the 11th year.
The MIP program designed to reduce underage drinking also continued in 2019.
2020 Goals
For the next year, the office wants to continue its drug and alcohol programs. The office also wants to implement a mental health court to help identify, assess, evaluate and monitor defendants with mental illnesses. The goal would be to offer alternatives to incarceration.
The office also wants to provide more training to local law enforcement on legal matters. Another goal is to ensure staff receives more training.
Lastly, the office wants to maintain a good staff in the face of an ever-increasing workload.