The first possible influenza-related death in Franklin County was announced this week.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker says the county health department has not yet confirmed that the flu is the cause of death in the individual.
“We cannot officially state for the record until we can confirm via the death certificate,” Brinker said. “We are continuing to monitor.”
According to Franklin County Medical Examiner Kathleen Hargrave, she has no such knowledge of an influenza-related death.
“However, we would not necessarily be the certifier for such a natural death,” she explained. “If the person died in a hospital, the hospital would sign the death certificate.”
The Missourian was told influenza may be listed on a death certificate along with any other underlying factors which the patient may have been experiencing, and the flu may have exasperated those pre-existing conditions.
Because of patient privacy rights, the county could not release any other information on the individual who died.
Statewide, 51 influenza-associated deaths were reported in Missouri the last week of February and the flu has killed 1,044 Missouri residents so far this season.
Age Groups
The number of flu cases reported in Franklin County to date are the second highest in the past five years.
As of Friday, the total stands at 2,147, but the numbers are rising so quickly they are changing almost on an hourly basis as medical centers report.
Last week there were 392 cases reported, 402 the week before that and 443 the last week of February.
School-age children between the ages of 5 to 14 have been the hardest hit this entire flu season with 762 cases reported in that age group, making up 35.5 percent of the county total.
Adults ages 25 to 49 also have been especially hard hit with 420 cases, making up 19.6 percent of the cases in Franklin County.
There have been 272 flu cases for preschool-age children 2 to 4 and 199 cases in adults ages 50 to 64, constituting 22 percent of the county totals.
Young adults aged 14 to 24 years old constitute 9.7 percent of the county totals with 209 cases and senior adults ages 65 and older representing 7.6 percent of the total 164 influenza cases.
Children ages zero to 2 have the lowest number of reported cases with 121. The youngest county residents with flu make up 5.6 percent of the countywide totals.
Types
More people have been diagnosed with influenza type A this season, but type B cases are much more prevalent than in recent years.
Currently, there are 1,083 reported type A cases, which normally appear later in the season when vaccines have been successful in fighting off other types.
There were 1,063 type B influenza cases in Franklin County as of Friday.