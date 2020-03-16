The Franklin County Health Department is working with its partners at the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to confirm a self-reported “presumptive positive” result for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
At this time, there is no lab or medical provider confirmation.
The individual self-isolated per the direction of the healthcare provider and will remain isolated from the public until results are confirmed.
While awaiting confirmation of test results, the Franklin County Health Department will treat this case as a presumptive positive and follow guidelines to protect public health.
The county will work to identify anyone who may need to self-isolate due to close contact with this individual should a confirmed positive test result be returned.
It is important to make sure the information the public is getting about COVID-19 is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and DHSS.
For more information, please visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and the DHSS website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus.
