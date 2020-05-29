Police investigators in St. Louis told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that a 2-year-old child initially believed to have been taken from his parents was not kidnapped.
Thursday morning the Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office reported a deputy located a kidnapped child Wednesday morning in Franklin County.
The 2-year-old, reported missing from St. Louis, was located near Sullivan following a car crash, the sheriff’s office said. A St. Louis police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell told the Post-Dispatch the child was not kidnapped.
Police told the paper the parents of the child reported early Wednesday that their car became disabled at Interstate 44 and Arsenal Street. The parents contacted friends to come help them and then transferred the child into the other car.
A Gasconade County sheriff’s deputy came upon the child later Wednesday in Franklin County when the car belonging to the friends was involved in a single-vehicle crash.
The deputy was given the name of the child along with a physical description. He was able to verify the child’s name and the clothing description was consistent with the information provided.
The deputy also provided a photograph of the child to a St. Louis Metropolitan police detective. The child’s identity was again verified.
Later Thursday, St. Louis Police said the child had not been kidnapped. The child was not harmed and was released into the custody of a family member, according to the Post-Dispatch.
It’s not clear why the parents gave the child to the others and they are a focus of the ongoing investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and St. Louis police, the Post-Dispatch reported.