As the list of everyday activities affected by the coronavirus grows, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed a bill to allow expanded absentee voting in August and November.
Under Senate Bill 631, a mail-in absentee ballot will only be an option for voters who specifically request one.
To prevent voter fraud and ballot harvesting, voters must also submit a notarized statement under penalty of perjury with their ballot.
Ballots must be returned and received in an envelope postmarked by the U.S. Postal Service by 7 p.m. on election day.
Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker says he is OK with the expanded absentee voting but stressed it is not a countywide mail-in vote.
“I hate that they use the term mail-in,” Baker said. “I’ve always said I’m in favor of ‘no-excuse’ absentee voting. Any ballots we send out must be requested.”
Baker added the best course of action for those who want to vote absentee would be to call the county clerk’s office at 636-583-6355 and request an application.
“We can handle all of these requests much easier over the phone,” Baker said. “Everybody who wants to vote will get a chance to vote. It will be interesting to see how people use it.”
After an application is completed and returned, the clerk’s office will have three working days to verify the voter’s registration and information and mail an absentee ballot to the resident.
Voters casting a mail-in ballot are required to execute and submit a notarized statement under penalty of perjury with the ballot.
However, if the voter has contracted or is in an at-risk category for contracting or transmitting severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus, and is casting an absentee ballot for this reason, they do not need to obtain notarization of his or her absentee ballot.
Baker said the bill itself is 27 pages long and he is still working his way through all of the provisions.
If coronavirus-positive or at-risk residents do not require a notarized ballot, he is not sure how the county will differentiate who would be eligible or not.
Currently there are 150 county residents who have contracted the coronavirus and nearly 80 percent have recovered.
During the June 2, election, Baker said there were 810 permanent absentee voters in Franklin County due to permanent disability.
Notarized
Baker is definitely in favor of any absentee ballots requiring a notary to verify the signature of the voter.
He said his office has been getting phone calls about the fees charged by notaries.
“Notaries cannot charge any fees to notarize absentee ballots,” Baker said. “There are literally hundreds of notaries in Franklin County, so access shouldn’t be a problem.”
Ballots
Baker said the August primary ballots are currently at the printer and should be sent to the county by next week.
The last day for any ballot alterations was Tuesday, June 9, and absentee voting will open on Tuesday, June 23.
Municipal election turnout last week was dismal at just over 7 percent, and Baker said the primary is a mixed bag.
Although there are limited county races, there are state and federal primaries being decided, as well as the question of Medicaid expansion.