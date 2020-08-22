The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Robert Camacho Jr., 22, Pacific, with first-degree assault for an alleged stabbing that occurred in Union.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said his office was notified Tuesday, Aug. 18, by Mercy Hospital Washington of a stabbing victim who had been transported to the facility in a private vehicle.
Pelton said the male victim had one stab wound to his lower torso and was immediately taken into surgery and is expected to recover.
Investigators were told the man had been stabbed after an argument at a residence on Highway UU near Union.
Through the course of the investigation, deputies were able to identify Camacho, who was taken into custody later in the day and transported to the Franklin County Adult Detention Center. His bond was set at $100,000.