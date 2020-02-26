The annual Washington Area Chamber of Commerce government forum was well attended Friday, Feb. 21, at the Four Rivers Area YMCA in Washington.
On hand to field questions from the audience were State Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, and State Reps. Aaron Griesheimer, R-Washington, and Jeff Porter, R-Montgomery City, along with staff from the offices of U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley and Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer.
Questions submitted in writing at the beginning of the forum were then selected and asked by the moderator on a wide range of state and federal topics from Clean Missouri to transportation.
Internet Sales Tax
A topic close to the hearts of local chamber members is the lack of a sales tax on internet sales in Missouri while at the same time the amount of online shopping is increasing.
Schatz explained only does the non-tax hurt the local and state economies, it also limits the amount of traffic to brick and mortar stores.
At the same time, the lack of a sales tax and convenience is hard for consumers to pass up.
“There are two bills in the Senate addressing this issue,” Schatz said. “The lieutenant governor (Mike Kehoe) has named it the Main Street Fairness Act. I’m optimistic about getting something done on it this session.”
Schatz added there are some opponents to the bills who will not approve a new tax without eliminating government spending elsewhere.
“We do have some ‘super conservatives’ who oppose it,” Schatz said. “They want any new tax to be revenue neutral.”
Porter said not having a tax on internet sales is like playing “Monopoly” and cheating.
“This is a tax that should have been imposed the whole time,” he said. “That money could be going to transportation.”
Right to Work
After being passed by the Republican-dominated Legislature and then overturned by a referendum vote of the people, Right to Work is still on the radar of many lawmakers.
The issue revolves around union membership of employees. The law as passed by the Legislature allowed workers the right to not join a union already in place at a company.
The unions claimed this wasn’t fair since workers would be receiving benefits fought for by the existing union members, but would not be contributing union dues to the cause.
Schatz said although he doesn’t rule out new legislation coming up, it won’t be this year or perhaps even next year.
“Individuals should have the right to a career without being forced to join a union,” Schatz said. “It’s been voted by the people and that’s what we have to work with.”
Initiative Petitions
The Right to Work discussion led to remarks on the current initiative petition process in the state of Missouri, which has been responsible for allowing the voters to reverse actions of the Legislature in recent years.
Schatz, Porter and Griesheimer all agreed the threshold to get these issues on the ballots and passed needs to be raised.
“It should require more than a simple majority to amend the constitution,” Schatz said. “There has been an onslaught of special interest groups descending on Missouri. In 2008, there were only 12 petitions filed. In 2018, there were 300. Mainly by the same 20 people.”
One of those initiative petitions that caused the biggest stir in Jefferson City was Clean Missouri, passed by the voters in 2018.
The multi-part petition included redistricting and the hiring of a state demographer to redraw political districts to make elections more competitive.
Schatz said plans are being made to bring the issue of Clean Missouri, especially the redistricting portion, back to the voters either in August or November.
“Clean Missouri is the No. 1 priority in the Senate,” Schatz said. “This was not what the voters thought they were getting.”
Transportation
After Missouri voters failed to pass a proposed gasoline tax increase in 2018, the state is still looking for ways to generate revenue for transportation infrastructure.
Griesheimer said he has a bill currently working through the House to raise the gasoline tax by 6 cents.
“This user fee is something that has to get done,” Griesheimer said. “There is nothing else putting new money into general revenue.”
Schatz agrees the transportation solution is raising the motor fuel tax and feels it is the fairest way to generate new funding.
“The House won’t take up any proposed tax increases in an election year,” Schatz said. “Over one million people voted in favor of this last time. We just have to go back to the same voters and ask again.”
Porter added the Legislature should even consider imposing a tax on electric vehicles, since they operate on the same roadways without paying the motor fuel tax.
PDMP
Just as discussions on Clean Missouri, Right to Work and gasoline taxes have been cyclical in recent years, the discussion of a prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP) is again in the forefront.
Although many counties, including Franklin, have imposed a PDMP, Missouri is the only state in the nation to not have a statewide program.
A bill has recently passed in the House to institute a statewide registry and Griesheimer and Porter were in favor of it.
Schatz said he has refereed the House bill to a Senate committee and it should be heard this week.
This is another area where the “super conservatives” referred to earlier in the forum may try to block the registry stating the collection of data is a violation of personal privacy issues.
Griesheimer says the bill will help to stop the practice of doctor shopping.
Porter agreed and said lawmakers have to look at the issue as pro-life, no matter what age the person is.
“We are the only state not to use it,” Porter said. “I wonder why? If we can save one life, why not do it?”
Currently, Franklin County is included in the PDMP with St. Louis County.