One nonprofit and six parishes with parochial schools were among the more than 200 recipients of Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loans in Franklin County.
The program, administered by the Small Business Administration (SBA), recently released the names of recipients who received more than $150,000 in loans. The loans were made through the CARES Act to help businesses and other organizations keep their workforce employed during the coronavirus pandemic.
ABiLITY Development Services of Franklin County received a $750,000 PPP loan, the largest of the seven area nonprofits.
Director Darlene Hainline said the money was used to keep its professional staff on the payroll. “Without the loans we would have had to lay them off and lose their expertise,” Hainline said. “We were also able to keep two part-time positions.”
Hainline said ABiLITY had to close some of its programs for the developmentally disabled residents of Franklin County due to COVID-19, but once it was allowed to reopen, the professionals were there to serve those who needed it most. “We were able to maintain all of our staff,” she said. “Overall, they provide services for 300 residents.”
The nonprofit provides support services for adults, allowing them to live in the community, licensed analysts to help parents identify behavior and learning problems, and intervention program for children under the age of 3.
Six Franklin County parishes with parochial schools received PPP loans in the $150,000 to $350,000 range. Those parishes include: St. Bridget of Kildare Catholic Church, Pacific; Immaculate Conception Parish, Union; St. John the Baptist-Gildehaus Catholic Church, Villa Ridge; Immanuel Lutheran Church and School, Washington; Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Washington; and St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, Washington. The SBA did not release specific loan amounts.
Father Joe Wormek, St. Francis Borgia, said the parish reduced office staff at the school and parish because of the virus, and the PPP loan is being used to support school operations as regular donations made during Mass are down by a third.
Wormek said the school and parish have about 75 employees serving around 250 preschool through eighth-grade students.
“We couldn’t predict what was going to happen and now it looks like the virus is coming back,” Wormek said. “Our parishioners have always been very generous, especially in times of need.”
Banks in Franklin County have processed nearly 2,000 (PPP) loans in recent months and more than 200 county businesses and organizations have benefited from the federal program. The loans range from millions of dollars down to as little as $500.
PPP funds can be used for payroll costs, interest on mortgage payments, rent, and utilities for businesses that maintain payroll.