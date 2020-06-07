Lonedell voters showed their support for the school district in Tuesday’s election by passing Prop R-14, a $1,250,000 no-tax increase bond issue.
With its passing, the property tax rate in Lonedell will remain at 42 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
Funds from the bond issue will be used to address the antiquated HVAC system, which was installed in the original building sometime in the 1950s.
As a result of its age, the system burns fuel oil and many internal parts, such as the actuators, classroom ventilators and piping, are failing and according to Superintendent Jenny Ulrich, are not able to be replaced due to no longer being manufactured.
Along with replacing the HVAC system, the district also plans to use the funds earned from the proposition to replace 32 windows and two exterior doors that are in need of repair.
“It is both a safety concern and an efficiency concern, as they are leaky,” Ulrich noted.
Air Purifiers
During May’s school board meeting, Ulrich discussed with the board the possibility of using some of the funds to add air purifiers with the HVAC system.
In light of COVID-19, Ulrich feels this would be a good decision because they would provide additional cleaning.
The board agreed to explore the possibility, but the addition may be cost prohibitive.
School Board
The Lonedell School Board race had incumbents Brad Rucker and Jamie Dunn and newcomers Justin Bailey and Michael Guehne running to fill three open school seats.
Bailey, Rucker and Dunn were the winners, according to unofficial election results from Franklin County.
Bailey was the top vote earner, receiving 137 votes. He was followed by Rucker with 132 votes, and Dunn with 118 votes. Guehne received 93 votes.
Rucker, president of the school board, said he’s very pleased to be elected to the school board once again, and added that the support from the community was much appreciated when it came to passing the bond issue.
“I am really looking forward to serving another term,” he said.