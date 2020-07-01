While livestock shows will still go on at the Missouri State Fair this year, rabbits will not be among the animals exhibited.
This decision comes as a result of a rabbit-specific virus, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Serotype 2 (RHDV2).
The state fair announced the cancelation of its rabbit show Monday, June 22, at the direction of the Missouri Department of Agriculture.
“RHDV2 is a highly contagious and potentially fatal disease that affects both domestic and wild rabbits of all ages,” according to a press release from the state fair.
Canceling the show is part of plans to lower the risk of spreading the disease.
“The movement of live rabbits, especially for shows or fairs, presents a significant risk for spread of the disease due to the commingling of rabbits,” the fair’s release says. “MDA recommends postponing or canceling rabbit shows until more is known about the distribution of the virus and/or until a vaccination is available. If local events take place, MDA recommends that event organizers consider extra precautionary measures to minimize the risk of transmission of RHDV2.”
Humans and other domestic animals cannot be infected by RHDV2. However, humans handling infected rabbits can spread the disease to other rabbits. The virus can also spread to other rabbits via direct contact with infected rabbits, their meat or fur, or indirectly through contact with an infected rabbit’s excretions, cages, bedding, feeders or equipment.
To date, cases of RHDV2 have been confirmed in Colorado, California, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Nevada, according to the state fair’s release.
“Often the only clinical sign of the disease is sudden death, possibly with blood-stained noses caused by internal bleeding,” a statement by the MDA says. “Other signs include fever, loss of appetite, lethargy, neurologic signs and difficulty breathing. The incubation period for the disease is one to five days.”
If a rabbit is suspected of showing clinical signs of RHVD2, it should be isolated and a notification made to either the Missouri State Veterinarian’s office or the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Area Veterinarian in Charge.
The MDA is requiring certificates of veterinary inspection for rabbits coming to Missouri from out of state and recommending that all newly acquired rabbits also be examined by a licensed veterinarian immediately upon acquisition.
Newly acquired rabbits should be isolated and monitored closely for a period of 10 days or as directed by a veterinarian.
The MDA said those raising rabbits should be aware of visitors to one’s rabbitry from states or countries known to have cases of the virus and take precautions to restrict and limit the handling of the animals.