It has been 100 days since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Franklin County, and the county case count now stands at 210 with 10 new cases reported this week.
Included in the cases this week were a 17-year-old male in Union and a 17-year-old female from Catawissa.
The Union R-XI School District sent out a social media post to parents and families stating it had confirmed with the county health department a high school student had tested positive for COVID-19.
The student recently participated in two separate weight training sessions at Union High School and contact tracing was already in progress with any other students the teen may have been in contact with.
Hagie’s 19 restaurant in Union also has confirmed one of its employees has tested positive and it will close until July 11, following guidance from the health department.
To date, 4,793 Franklin County residents have been tested for the virus, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
And while cases in Missouri have soared, causing St. Louis City and County officials to mandate the wearing of face masks in public, no such directive has been issued in Franklin County.
“Our numbers are fine,” said Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker. “We will continue to support the choice of the individual to keep themselves and others as safe as possible with their lifestyle choices. There is no reason for people’s freedoms to be infringed upon.”
The face mask mandate in St. Louis City and County requires everyone over the age of 9 to wear a face mask or covering at all times when indoors and outside when social distancing is not possible. Exceptions are in place for people in certain circumstances and those with certain health conditions.
State
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak,Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has left much of the public health decision making in the hands of county officials, maintaining that county restrictions could not be less than those imposed by the state, but they could be stricter.
Parson said he had no plans to issue a statewide order mandating that people wear masks in some circumstances, and there are no statewide rules on social distancing currently in place in Missouri.
The state health department raised the death toll this week by 17, to 1,015, and added more than 500 confirmed cases to the statewide tally, raising it to 21,551 since the pandemic started. The number of confirmed cases has increased since the state reopened for business on June 16, swelling by 10.9 percent in just the last seven days, health officials said.
There have been 39 new cases in Franklin County since June 16.
History
During the month of June, 65 new coronavirus cases were added to the county totals, which is averaging two new cases per day. There were also two deaths, a 94-year-old woman in Union and a 71-year-old man in Luebbering in the month of June. The deaths came on June 2 and 9, and there have not been any additional deaths since.
In addition to the increase in new cases, the number of recoveries from the virus jumped by 45 from 109 at the end of May to 154 on Tuesday.
The average of new cases in May was less than one a day with 23 reported the entire month.
The month of April saw the largest spike with the virus spiraled to 90.
An average of three cases per day was reported throughout the month of April.
In the seven days between the first case March 23 and March 31, 16 COVID-19 cases were reported.
Thus far, 157 people in Franklin County have fully recovered from the virus. Eighteen have died.