The offices of governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer, 17 state senators from odd-numbered districts, and 163 state representatives will be contested statewide in Missouri this year.
Four representatives, all Republicans, serve the residents of Franklin County in Jefferson City, and all four are running for re-election
Only one of the four, Dottie Bailey, R-Eureka, faces a challenger in the 110th District.
She is unopposed in the Republican primary and will face Democrat John Kiehne, Labadie, in the November general election.
Kiehne is unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Two-term incumbent Nate Tate, R-St. Clair, will be running unopposed for his third term in the House, representing the 116th District.
State Rep. Aaron Griesheimer, R-Washington, is unopposed in his first re-election to the 61st District and State Rep. John Simmons, R-Krakow, will be unopposed in his first re-election to the 109th District House seat.