East Central College is pushing back its registration start date for new students to give current students additional time to sign up for classes.
The change also will limit the number of students on campus at the same time.
New students can begin registering for classes April 20, which is about three weeks later than the initial start date.
Registration for current students will continue after college staff returns from spring break March 30.
Due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, spring break began early for ECC students, giving fewer days to register before the break.
“This was done in order to better manage the volume of students we expect to be on campus for registration,” said Dr. Jon Bauer, ECC president. “The delay for new students gives our staff time to work with currently enrolled students for a longer period of time after spring break.”
Bauer added that the delay will relieve initial pressure on the testing center but still provide sufficient time for new students to enroll throughout the spring and summer.
New and current students can register until fall 2020 classes begin in August.
Advisers are encouraging students to make an appointment to be sure an adviser is available before coming to campus.
Current students should contact their adviser directly or call the appropriate Student Service Center at the Union or Rolla campuses.
New and current students also can email or call advisers with questions about ECC programs and degrees.
Technology, such as Zoom, offers the opportunity to current and prospective students to register remotely via video. Students can ask advisers for more information.
New students are those who have not taken classes at ECC, regardless if they have submitted applications or completed financial aid forms.
Visit www.eastcentral.edu/advisement/contact-us/ for contact information for advisers, counselors and specialists.
For additional information about advisement and registration, visit www.eastcentral.edu.
In person registration is subject to change due to ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus.