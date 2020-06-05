Several school board races in Franklin County were decided Tuesday.
Franklin County finally held its municipal elections June 2. The elections, normally in April, were postponed because of the coronavirus.
At the polls, voters decided a number of board of education races.
New Haven
For the New Haven School Board, the top three vote-getters were Lauren Zobrist (155), Tim Schuck (128) and Dan Olson (103).
Zobrist and Olson are incumbents while Schuck is a newcomer. Chad Wray, also a challenger, missed out on a seat on the board after getting 56 votes.
Also in New Haven, Prop 1 passed with 158 votes in favor of the school bond issue. Just 21 people voted against it.
The $1,350,000 bond will help repair roofs at district schools.
R-II School Board
Five candidates sought three spots on the Franklin County R-II School Board.
Incumbent Kurt Koch was the top vote-getter with 85 votes. He was followed by incumbent Douglas Gerdes (80) and newcomer Kelly Lynn Theiss (73).
Others receiving votes were Donna Meyer (39) and Jenise Southerland (34). Both were challenging for a seat on the board.
Spring Bluff R-XV
Five candidates vied for three sports on the Spring Bluff School Board. Each seat carried a three-year term.
The winners were David Schatz (81), Bradley Newman (72) and Jill Wagner (69). Wagner was the lone incumbent among the winners.
Melissa Herron (63) and Kurtis Reed (38) were the others to receive votes.
Strain-Japan R-16
Write-in candidates earned spots on the Strain-Japan R-16 School Board.
Incumbent Caren Vogt (35) and write-in candidates Chasity Moss (37) and Greg Stotler (31) were the winners. Moss, also an incumbent, did not initially file.
Others receiving write-in votes were Krystal Hulsey (six) and Matt Juergens (one).
In a separate race, Hulsey won a one-year term with 28 write-in votes. She beat out Juergens (one) and John Lechten (one).