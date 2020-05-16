The first completed section of the Franklin County Jail/911 Center renovations is now operational.
County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Abe Cook said the new 4,845-square-foot dispatching facility went online Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.
“Everything went very smooth and it was a good transition,” Cook explained. “We had several equipment vendors on site as well as construction and electrical contractors, in case any tweaks needed to be made. There were a few, but they were minor.”
The new 911 center is about double the size of the previous one located in the jail complex and features spaces for 13 dispatching stations as compared to just six at the former location.
“We currently have seven of the consoles installed and will begin the process of moving the remaining six,” Cook said. “Having the additional space and consoles opens us for future expansion and hosting additional 911 centers.”
The seven new consoles were purchased in August of last year for a total cost of $137,456, including installation and delivery.
Computers and the additional electronics needed to operate the workstations were also purchased to complete the dispatch systems.
Cook explained a typical shift consists of at least four dispatchers in the Union center, who handle about 120 calls for service on a daily basis.
In addition to 911 calls, the center handles additional nonemergency or administration calls and dispatch fire and EMS departments.
The Union center takes calls and dispatches for law enforcement agencies in Union, St. Clair, Gerald, New Haven and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
EMA/911 Expansion
The original budget for the EMA/911 portion of the project was right around the $3 million mark.
In conjunction with the new construction, a renovation of existing offices will provide administrative offices for the county EMA and emergency operations center.
Currently the EMA offices are housed in what was once the juvenile detention center in Union. This also is the site of the county emergency operations center that is activated during natural and other disasters.
Stations
Cook explained one system is used for the 911 program that can quickly pinpoint a caller’s location and pulls up maps to assist communication officers in directing police, fire or EMS responders to an area.
Another system is used for alerting first responding agencies through a series of tones that activate pagers or radios worn by personnel.
A third system known as computer-aided dispatching (CAD) helps the communication officers add notes to the call and they can reference previous calls to the same address. They can then pass on any new or old pertinent information to responders.
Currently incoming calls to the dispatch center are down across the county due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
In addition to the dispatching center in Union, there are three additional Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) in Franklin County located in Washington, Sullivan and Pacific.