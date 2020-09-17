Lori Schaedler is no stranger to helping people with developmental disabilities and now she will continues her labor of love as executive director of ABiLITY.
Schaedler, Washington, has experienced firsthand how dealing with a disability can affect not only the individual but also the family as a whole.
“I had a sister with a disability,” Schaedler said. “I witnessed the need of families and parents supporting a child with a disability.”
Schaedler said one of the goals of ABiLITY is to help their clients adjust to as normal a life as possible and live it with quality.
“We want them to be part of the community and living a typical life,” Schaedler said. “We hope to give them tools to do that, and there is always room for growth.”
Schaedler has worked for DSFC (ABiLITY) for a cumulative total of 20 years as direct support, service coordinator, assistant director of residential, and as the director of the behavioral support program.
“I left five years ago to grow in my skills as the executive director of Rainbow Abilities Center,” Schaedler said. “So when this opportunity presented itself, I was loath to leave Rainbow but was excited by the variety of services that ABiLITY provides. Additionally, I knew that ABiLITY works in close collaboration with other area developmental disabilities providers like Empac Group, Exceptional Equestrians and Rainbow Abilities Center, so the momentum that we are gaining in meeting the service needs of our community would not be lost.”
ABiLITY helps developmentally disabled individuals of all ages and it currently serves about 400 people annually. The early intervention program helps 40 children ages 3 and under; 30 more people receive behavior support services and 83 people are served through the life ops program. These are adult age county residents who require additional ongoing support with everyday tasks.
During normal operations, ABiLITY does not see a lot of school-age children, but Schaedler says she hopes to see a rise in that area, especially because many of the clients aren’t getting their special needs met because schools have been closed.
“They are really struggling with being constricted because of COVID,” Schaedler said. “For some this is all they have. If they don’t have the continued skills, they are losing them.”
ABiLITY was formed in 2016 after legislation forced a separation from the Franklin County SB40 Board, which had provided these services to county residents since 1987.
It operates on a $4.8 million annual budget with $855,000 coming directly from Franklin County taxpayers. Ability also receives $10,500 each year for the United Way and the remainder of the budget is supplemented by Medicaid.
Schaedler said she hopes to expand the services for residents of all ages possibly through a community garden that will allow residents of all skill levels to handle some portion of the operation.
Schaedler will be assisted in leading ABiLITY into the future by Assistant Executive Director and Director of Finance Larry Ley.
Because of the intense nature of working with those with disabilities, Schaelder said ABiLITY is constantly in need of quality staffing.
“It’s not just here,” Schaedler said. “This is a national issue. There are a lot of jobs that pay more, and it takes a special person.”