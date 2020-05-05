In observance of National Day of Prayer, the New Life Church sanctuary at 408 Eighth St. in Washington will be open this Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for individual prayer.
Prayer team members will assist with appropriate social distancing and sanitizing in the church.
Prayer prompts and National Day of Prayer videos will be projected continuously during the eight-hour prayer watch.
The nondenominational community-wide prayer watch is open to everyone in the community.
Prayer prompts also will be livestreamed on the New Life Church Facebook page for those who are unable to pray in the sanctuary.
This year’s theme, “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth,” is based on Habakkuk 2:14, and reminds people: “for the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord as the waters cover the sea.”
National Day of Prayer is an annual observance established in public law in 1952 and observed publicly on the first Thursday in May. Each year, people gather across the nation, in over 60,000 local community events to pray together for America.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said the event will not be canceled nor postponed — but will look very different from years past with prayers offered in new and creative approaches, including on digital platforms and through social distancing where possible.
Through the digital platforms, this year’s virtual observances have the potential to become the largest prayer “gathering” in U.S. history — with millions praying together, individually.
In addition to virtual events, the National Day of Prayer broadcast will take place Thursday from 7 to 9 a.m. central time. It will be broadcast, streamed and posted in a variety of ways, including on the National Day of Prayer website and Facebook page, and cross-posted by many of its ministry partners. It also can be viewed on GodTV, Daystar, NLC and BrioTV and on radio through Moody and Bott Radio Networks.