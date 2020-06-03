City of Berger
Incumbent Mayor Harold Englert was successful in his re-election bid winning 66 percent of the votes cast. He faced Christine Pupillo who received 33 percent. The overall margin was Englert 50 to Pupillo 25.
Three alderman Eric Bruckerhoff, Dennis Reed and Bernie Steinhoff all ran unopposed.
Town of Charmwood
In the Town of Charmwood, Sandra M. Rowden and Orlando D. Mallari ran unopposed for two-year trustee terms. A third trustee position had no candidates file.
City of Gerald
Stephen M. Grgurich was successful in the race for Ward 1 alderman in Gerald defeating Bradley G. Landwher by 63 to 31 percent margin. Ggurich received 30 votes and Lanwehr collected 15.
Ed Adams ran unopposed for the Ward 2 alderman seat.
Also in Gerald, residents approved a sales tax. Passage of the extension was 46 in favor and 25 against, a 64 to 35 percent margin.
Village of Leslie
Leslie voters selected Both Don Hess and Jessica Hess for a two-year terms as trustee.
Village of Miramiguoa
Voters selected Zane T. Ward, Evelyn Wiedman and Tina Lawrence for three trustee positions in the Village of Miramiguoa all running unopposed.
Village of Parkway
In the Village of Parkway both. Jerrell Vaughan and Thomas Ramsey Jr. were elected to trustee seats with exactly 33 votes apiece.
City of Sullivan
Much like other cities in Franklin County, three men are ran unopposed for alderman in three wards in Sullivan. They are Ward 1 Alderman Mark A. Dalton, Ward 2 Alderman Jason Alexander and Ward 3 Alderman Paul McCulloch.
Oak Grove Village
In Oak Grove Village Pam Campbell and Judy McFarland were elected as trustees with a total of six votes cast Tuesday.