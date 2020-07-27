Franklin County residents traveling to St. Louis County for business or pleasure should be aware of new COVID-19 restrictions.
On Monday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page limited gatherings to no more than 50 people, limited business occupancy to 25 percent and prohibited bars from serving customers past 10 p.m.
That county is also finalizing new processes to close businesses that are not in compliance.
During his daily press conference, Page urged those who are awaiting test results to quarantine until the results are available.
A record 523 new cases were reported in St. Louis County Sunday and an additional 297 Monday morning.