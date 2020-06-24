In a grim reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over, two children have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Franklin County case count has reached 191, with 15 new cases reported over the weekend into Tuesday.
On Tuesday, it was reported a 2-year-old girl has tested positive for the virus, the youngest person in the county thus far.
Other cases Tuesday included a 21-year-old man from St. Clair and a 64-year-old homeless man.
Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson said eight new cases Monday were in Pacific/Gray Summit. Six were members of the same family living in one household in Pacific.
The cases include six males and two females, ranging in age from 20 to 77.
The cluster in Pacific also includes the third child diagnosed with the virus in the last seven days, this time an 8-year-old boy.
Two new cases were reported in the Sullivan/Stanton area, a 27-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman, and a 61-year-old female was diagnosed in Villa Ridge.
The new case in St. Clair is a 36-year-old man.
“Again, it’s not about the number of cases, but the strain on the hospital system,” Hinson said, “which is none.”
A total of 4,162 Franklin County residents have been tested and 317,374 statewide.
Overall, the state of Missouri case count stands at 18,143, with 961 deaths. There are currently 595 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 across the state of Missouri.
There are 38 active cases in Franklin County, 14 of which are residents of skilled care facilities and the remaining 24 live in private residences.
Since the pandemic began, 18 county residents have died and 132 have recovered.
The city of Union currently has the most active cases with 15.
Case Count
The first COVID-19 case related to Franklin County, a Mercy Hospital employee and St. Louis County resident, was reported March 20.
The first Franklin County resident, a 51-year-old woman in Lonedell, was diagnosed March 23 and was classified as recovered April 6.
As of Thursday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) shows Franklin County as 12th in the state for COVID-19 cases.
As of press time, these were the latest numbers of cases geographically in Franklin County:
Washington — 65 cases, 13 deaths, one active, 51 recovered;
St. Clair — 26 cases, one death, four active, 21 recovered;
Union — 35 cases, one death, 15 active, 19 recovered;
Pacific/Gray Summit — 24 cases, nine active, 15 recovered;
Villa Ridge — eight cases, two active, two deaths, four recovered;
Sullivan/Stanton — 11 cases, three active, eight recovered;
Lonedell/Luebbering — nine cases, three active, one death, five recovered;
New Haven — four cases, all recovered;
Catawissa — two cases; both recovered;
St. Albans — one case, recovered;
Labadie — one case, recovered; and
Gerald/Leslie — two cases, one active, one recovered.