Cassandra “Cassie” Killmade has faced many challenges in her life.
“She is just a little sweetheart. So kind and she has a heart of gold, but life has been tough for her, unbelievably tough,” said Donna Killmade, Cassie’s adopted mother.
Born near Los Angeles, Calif., Cassie Killmade was a premature newborn whose birth mother was addicted to drugs and waived her maternal rights before giving her daughter a name. The combination of being born prematurely and her birth mother’s addiction made Cassie Killmade predisposed for a number of health issues including cerebral palsy and poor vision.
Although a number of surgeries have helped the 20-year-old Marthasville resident and Special Olympics bowling gold medalist regain some eyesight and mobility, she has still faced obstacles.
One obstacle the Washington High School alumna will no longer have to face is transportation — being able to join her family on routine outings such as going to New Life Christian Church worship services, the grocery store and to work at TEMCO, a sheltered workshop in Marthasville.
Gone are the days when Cassie Killmade’s two brothers and father would have to lift her into a truck and lift her chair into the back of the truck.
This change was made possible courtesy of a program sponsored by Variety the Children’s Charity, which purchases customized vans for families with children with motorized chairs, such as the one Cassie Killmade uses. The van, which was presented to the family on Friday in Washington, has a retail value of $63,000, according to Jean Larson Steck, communications director for Variety. For more information about the charity’s programs, visit www.varietystl.org.
“It is like winning the lottery,” said James Killmade, Cassie Killmade’s adopted father. Donna Killmade agreed.
“This is really a life-changing thing for Cassie,” Donna Killmade said. “It just makes me cry when I think of how much this has changed her life.”
James said the family had been in the process of applying for a loan to buy a new van when they were contacted by Variety, which had selected the Killmades from a pool of applicants.
The Killmades had first applied for the van in 2019 but were not selected.
“We usually are, about once a year, able to give a van to one family. This year, because we had received more donations, we were able to buy a second van,” Steck said. The second van went to the Killmade family and Cassie, who is getting ready to age out of the Variety programs.
“For someone like Cassie, this is the best gift we could have given her as she gets older. These vans are just bloody expensive once you get them with the lift and fully customized,” said Steck, who added the gift of the vans also erases a significant question in the minds of parents of children with disabilities.
“For a lot of parents, making that simple trip to the grocery store to get a gallon of milk can be a huge challenge if they don’t have a van or another vehicle that can safely transport their child,” Steck said. To date, Variety has presented nearly a dozen vans to families in the 15 counties included in the charity’s coverage area.
Receiving the van is a blessing for the Killmades, a family of 12, who will use the van to take Cassie to her sister’s college graduation ceremony in December.
Donna Killmade said, “This van is a real surprise in our lives, but this van is a miracle in Cassie’s life.”