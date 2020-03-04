MoDOT is installing pipe along Route OO this week.
Route OO near Inez Lane reopened Monday after being closed this past weekend.
Work will continue for additional pipes throughout this week.
On Monday, crews worked on Pipe 9 and Pipe 10 near Hartzler Road and Tuesday crews were scheduled to work on Pipe 8 near Apache Drive (Osage Hills).
This Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., crews will work on Pipe 5 near Northridge Drive.
If crews work past 3 p.m., there will be a one-lane flagging operation in place to direct traffic. This project will continue until mid-April.
Winter weather conditions caused a delay from the previously scheduled closure, which was set for the weekend of Feb. 21.
All work is weather permitting.
For more on roadway closures due to construction and additional work zone information, go to http://traveler.modot.org/map.