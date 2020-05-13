Medicare has many confusing choices, so Mercy is offering help to navigate the process.
Medicare – Getting Started is a free educational seminar that will be live-streamed for safety and convenience while social distancing efforts remain in effect.
The seminars are for those soon to become eligible for Medicare and replace in-person seminars that had previously been scheduled.
Sessions will include information on:
• Parts A & B and Part D (prescription coverage).
• Differences between Part C (Medicare Advantage) and Medicare Supplement insurance plans.
The livestream seminars are scheduled throughout May, June, July and August. Register at mercy.net/MedicareOnline. For more information, call 833-401-6425 or email MedicareSeminarsEast@Mercy.Net.
