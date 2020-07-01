Patient volumes at Mercy Hospital Washington are averaging 85 percent of the pre-COVID-19 volumes from January and February.
Although virus numbers in Franklin County continue to rise, Mercy President Eric Eoloff stressed the increase in business at the hospital is not related to COVID-19, but a return to more normal business operations as more patients seek care as restrictions due to the virus are lifted.
“At our low point in early April, we were at 46 percent of January and February visits,” Eoloff said. “Several departments are nearly back at 100 percent, and today our emergency department (ED) treats an average of about 90 patients compared to the pre-COVID average of 107. So, we have bounced back nicely.”
Eoloff said as of Monday, Mercy had returned to work approximately one-third of its furloughed workers and has extended the furlough period to July 25. No further information was given regarding Mercy employees specifically in Franklin County.
“Furloughed workers are returning to areas where the need exists to support increasing volumes of patient care,” Eoloff said. “As we look forward to July and August, we are optimistic more patients will utilize our operating rooms and inpatient environment for care.”
He said the hospital expects to bring back all workers who were furoughed but can only do that if patient volumes return at the expected levels.
Like other health care systems across the country, Mercy took steps to address the heavy economic consequences of the COVID-19 crisis. Starting in late May through the end of July, Mercy began furloughing workers from across its four-state service area.
Employee health insurance was continued for furloughed workers and an additional 80 hours of pay was available through Mercy’s crisis paid time off fund.
Mercy also eliminated positions at every level of the organization, impacting every department and every community served, providing severance packages to those affected.
Management also took pay cuts of up to 26 percent.
Visitors
Also this week, Mercy loosened restrictions on visitors to the hospital put in place due to COVID-19 in mid-March.
“We are welcoming one visitor per ED patient, inpatient and surgery patient,” Eoloff said. “Obstetrics patients are allowed one visitor at a time.
“We know allowing visitors will be good for patient healing,” he said.
He said all visitors will continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and asked to wear a mask the entire time they are in Mercy facilities.
Visiting hours are from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and visitors accompanying ED patients who are admitted must follow visiting hours.
Missouri state law requires health care providers to notify the state if staffing hits certain levels. According to notices the health system filed with the state in late May, more than 200 positions were expected to be eliminated, and nearly 460 would be temporarily furloughed at Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Creve Coeur.
Chesterfield-based Mercy — which has locations in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma — has about 45,000 employees in total, according to its website.