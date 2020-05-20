American Legion Post 565, Labadie, will host a small ceremony on Memorial Day.
The ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. Monday, May 25. It will be held at Bethel Cemetery on Highway T.
Commander Gene Scott said people are encouraged to use their own judgment on whether or not they should attend.
This year the ceremony will be different than in years past, but according to Scott, it will keep its core purpose of “remembering the fallen.”
The ceremony will be about 20 minutes long and there will not be a breakfast or speaker.